Cash Dividend On The Way From Kulicke & Soffa Industries (KLIC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/24/21, Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (Symbol: KLIC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.14, payable on 4/12/21. As a percentage of KLIC's recent stock price of $50.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.28%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from KLIC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.12% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of KLIC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KLIC's low point in its 52 week range is $16.9112 per share, with $52.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.39.

In Monday trading, Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. shares are currently up about 2.2% on the day.

