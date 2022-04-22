Cash Dividend On The Way From Krispy Kreme (DNUT)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/26/22, Krispy Kreme Inc (Symbol: DNUT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.035, payable on 5/11/22. As a percentage of DNUT's recent stock price of $14.38, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DNUT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.97% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DNUT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DNUT's low point in its 52 week range is $12.63 per share, with $21.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.38.

In Friday trading, Krispy Kreme Inc shares are currently up about 0.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.