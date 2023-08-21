Cash Dividend On The Way From Kinross Gold (KGC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/23/23, Kinross Gold Corp. (Symbol: KGC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.03, payable on 9/8/23. As a percentage of KGC's recent stock price of $4.64, this dividend works out to approximately 0.65%, so look for shares of Kinross Gold Corp. to trade 0.65% lower — all else being equal — when KGC shares open for trading on 8/23/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from KGC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.59% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of KGC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KGC's low point in its 52 week range is $3.09 per share, with $5.565 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.64.

In Monday trading, Kinross Gold Corp. shares are currently up about 0.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.