Cash Dividend On The Way From Kinder Morgan (KMI)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/29/24, Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.2875, payable on 5/15/24. As a percentage of KMI's recent stock price of $18.81, this dividend works out to approximately 1.53%, so look for shares of Kinder Morgan Inc. to trade 1.53% lower — all else being equal — when KMI shares open for trading on 4/29/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from KMI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.11% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of KMI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KMI's low point in its 52 week range is $15.89 per share, with $18.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.77.

In Thursday trading, Kinder Morgan Inc. shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.