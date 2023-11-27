Cash Dividend On The Way From KeyCorp's 6.200% Fixed Rate Reset Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series H

On 11/29/23, KeyCorp's 6.200% Fixed Rate Reset Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series H (Symbol: KEY.PRL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3875, payable on 12/15/23. As a percentage of KEY.PRL's recent share price of $20.09, this dividend works out to approximately 1.93%, so look for shares of KEY.PRL to trade 1.93% lower — all else being equal — when KEY.PRL shares open for trading on 11/29/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.80%, which compares to an average yield of 7.11% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of KEY.PRL shares, versus KEY:
Below is a dividend history chart for KEY.PRL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3875 on KeyCorp's 6.200% Fixed Rate Reset Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series H:
In Monday trading, KeyCorp's 6.200% Fixed Rate Reset Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series H (Symbol: KEY.PRL) is currently up about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: KEY) are off about 1.1%.
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Daniel Loeb
LYL shares outstanding history
DFIC Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.