Cash Dividend On The Way From KeyCorp's 6.200% Fixed Rate Reset Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series H

On 11/29/23, KeyCorp's 6.200% Fixed Rate Reset Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series H (Symbol: KEY.PRL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3875, payable on 12/15/23. As a percentage of KEY.PRL's recent share price of $20.09, this dividend works out to approximately 1.93%, so look for shares of KEY.PRL to trade 1.93% lower — all else being equal — when KEY.PRL shares open for trading on 11/29/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.80%, which compares to an average yield of 7.11% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of KEY.PRL shares, versus KEY:

Below is a dividend history chart for KEY.PRL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3875 on KeyCorp's 6.200% Fixed Rate Reset Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series H:

In Monday trading, KeyCorp's 6.200% Fixed Rate Reset Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series H (Symbol: KEY.PRL) is currently up about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: KEY) are off about 1.1%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.