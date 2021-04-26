Cash Dividend On The Way From Kenon Holdings (KEN)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/28/21, Kenon Holdings Ltd (Symbol: KEN) will trade ex-dividend, for its annual dividend of $1.86, payable on 5/6/21. As a percentage of KEN's recent stock price of $34.50, this dividend works out to approximately 5.39%, so look for shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd to trade 5.39% lower — all else being equal — when KEN shares open for trading on 4/28/21.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from KEN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.39% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of KEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KEN's low point in its 52 week range is $16.51 per share, with $36.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.40.

In Monday trading, Kenon Holdings Ltd shares are currently up about 0.7% on the day.

