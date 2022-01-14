Cash Dividend On The Way From Kenon Holdings (KEN)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/18/22, Kenon Holdings Ltd (Symbol: KEN) will trade ex-dividend, for its annual dividend of $3.50, payable on 1/27/22. As a percentage of KEN's recent stock price of $55.01, this dividend works out to approximately 6.36%, so look for shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd to trade 6.36% lower — all else being equal — when KEN shares open for trading on 1/18/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from KEN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.36% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of KEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KEN's low point in its 52 week range is $26.56 per share, with $55.3499 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.25.

In Friday trading, Kenon Holdings Ltd shares are currently up about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.