Cash Dividend On The Way From Kearny Financial Corp (KRNY)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/8/23, Kearny Financial Corp (Symbol: KRNY) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.11, payable on 8/23/23. As a percentage of KRNY's recent stock price of $8.44, this dividend works out to approximately 1.30%, so look for shares of Kearny Financial Corp to trade 1.30% lower — all else being equal — when KRNY shares open for trading on 8/8/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from KRNY is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.21% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of KRNY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KRNY's low point in its 52 week range is $6.58 per share, with $12.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.44.

In Friday trading, Kearny Financial Corp shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

