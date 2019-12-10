Cash Dividend On The Way From Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company's Series F Mandatory Redeemable Preferred Shares

On 12/12/19, Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company's 3.500% Series F Mandatory Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: KYN.PRF) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.0729, payable on 1/2/20. As a percentage of KYN.PRF's recent share price of $25.12, this dividend works out to approximately 0.29%. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 3.49%. The chart below shows the one year performance of KYN.PRF shares, versus KYN:

Below is a dividend history chart for KYN.PRF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.0729 on Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company's 3.500% Series F Mandatory Redeemable Preferred Shares :

In Tuesday trading, Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company's 3.500% Series F Mandatory Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: KYN.PRF) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: KYN) are up about 4%.

