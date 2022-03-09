Cash Dividend On The Way From Jackson Financial (JXN)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/11/22, Jackson Financial Inc Class A (Symbol: JXN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.55, payable on 3/23/22. As a percentage of JXN's recent stock price of $38.77, this dividend works out to approximately 1.42%, so look for shares of Jackson Financial Inc Class A to trade 1.42% lower — all else being equal — when JXN shares open for trading on 3/11/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from JXN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.67% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of JXN shares:

Looking at the chart above, JXN's low point in its 52 week range is $24.03 per share, with $47.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.71.

In Wednesday trading, Jackson Financial Inc Class A shares are currently up about 4.3% on the day.

