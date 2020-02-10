Cash Dividend On The Way From Invesco (IVZ)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/12/20, Invesco Ltd (Symbol: IVZ) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.31, payable on 3/2/20. As a percentage of IVZ's recent stock price of $18.20, this dividend works out to approximately 1.70%, so look for shares of Invesco Ltd to trade 1.70% lower — all else being equal — when IVZ shares open for trading on 2/12/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from IVZ is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.81% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of IVZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IVZ's low point in its 52 week range is $15.15 per share, with $22.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.15.

In Monday trading, Invesco Ltd shares are currently down about 0.1% on the day.

