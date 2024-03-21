Cash Dividend On The Way From International Game Technology (IGT)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/25/24, International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.20, payable on 4/9/24. As a percentage of IGT's recent stock price of $22.02, this dividend works out to approximately 0.91%, so look for shares of International Game Technology PLC to trade 0.91% lower — all else being equal — when IGT shares open for trading on 3/25/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from IGT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.63% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of IGT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IGT's low point in its 52 week range is $19.96 per share, with $33.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.54.

In Thursday trading, International Game Technology PLC shares are currently up about 6.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.