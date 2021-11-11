Cash Dividend On The Way From Innospec (IOSP)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/15/21, Innospec Inc (Symbol: IOSP) will trade ex-dividend, for its semi-annual dividend of $0.59, payable on 11/24/21. As a percentage of IOSP's recent stock price of $92.57, this dividend works out to approximately 0.64%, so look for shares of Innospec Inc to trade 0.64% lower — all else being equal — when IOSP shares open for trading on 11/15/21.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from IOSP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.27% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of IOSP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IOSP's low point in its 52 week range is $75.44 per share, with $107.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $92.57.

In Thursday trading, Innospec Inc shares are currently off about 0.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.