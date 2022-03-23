Cash Dividend On The Way From Independent Bank (INDB)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/25/22, Independent Bank Corp (Symbol: INDB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.51, payable on 4/8/22. As a percentage of INDB's recent stock price of $84.84, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of Independent Bank Corp to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when INDB shares open for trading on 3/25/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from INDB is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.40% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of INDB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INDB's low point in its 52 week range is $68.14 per share, with $93.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $84.84.

In Wednesday trading, Independent Bank Corp shares are currently off about 0.6% on the day.

