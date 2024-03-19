Cash Dividend On The Way From ICF International (ICFI)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/21/24, ICF International Inc (Symbol: ICFI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.14, payable on 4/12/24. As a percentage of ICFI's recent stock price of $151.70, this dividend works out to approximately 0.09%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ICFI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.37% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ICFI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ICFI's low point in its 52 week range is $104.19 per share, with $158 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $151.88.

In Tuesday trading, ICF International Inc shares are currently off about 0.9% on the day.

