Cash Dividend On The Way From HollyFrontier (HFC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/26/19, HollyFrontier Corp (Symbol: HFC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.35, payable on 12/11/19. As a percentage of HFC's recent stock price of $53.09, this dividend works out to approximately 0.66%, so look for shares of HollyFrontier Corp to trade 0.66% lower — all else being equal — when HFC shares open for trading on 11/26/19.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HFC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.64% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HFC's low point in its 52 week range is $37.73 per share, with $62.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.05.

In Friday trading, HollyFrontier Corp shares are currently off about 0.5% on the day.

