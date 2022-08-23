Cash Dividend On The Way From HNI Corp (HNI)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/25/22, HNI Corp (Symbol: HNI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.32, payable on 9/8/22. As a percentage of HNI's recent stock price of $35.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.91%, so look for shares of HNI Corp to trade 0.91% lower — all else being equal — when HNI shares open for trading on 8/25/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HNI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.66% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HNI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HNI's low point in its 52 week range is $32.91 per share, with $44.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.00.

In Tuesday trading, HNI Corp shares are currently down about 0.1% on the day.

