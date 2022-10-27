Cash Dividend On The Way From HighPeak Energy (HPK)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/31/22, HighPeak Energy Inc (Symbol: HPK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.025, payable on 11/23/22. As a percentage of HPK's recent stock price of $23.23, this dividend works out to approximately 0.11%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HPK is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.43% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HPK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HPK's low point in its 52 week range is $13.06 per share, with $38.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.23.

In Thursday trading, HighPeak Energy Inc shares are currently up about 1.8% on the day.

