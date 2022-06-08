Cash Dividend On The Way From Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/10/22, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (Symbol: HPE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.12, payable on 7/8/22. As a percentage of HPE's recent stock price of $15.20, this dividend works out to approximately 0.79%, so look for shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co to trade 0.79% lower — all else being equal — when HPE shares open for trading on 6/10/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HPE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.16% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HPE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HPE's low point in its 52 week range is $12.99 per share, with $17.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.19.

In Wednesday trading, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co shares are currently down about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.