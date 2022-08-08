Cash Dividend On The Way From Heritage Commerce

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/10/22, Heritage Commerce Corp (Symbol: HTBK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.13, payable on 8/25/22. As a percentage of HTBK's recent stock price of $11.89, this dividend works out to approximately 1.09%, so look for shares of Heritage Commerce Corp to trade 1.09% lower — all else being equal — when HTBK shares open for trading on 8/10/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HTBK is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.37% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HTBK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HTBK's low point in its 52 week range is $10.42 per share, with $12.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.89.

In Monday trading, Heritage Commerce Corp shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.