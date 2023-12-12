Cash Dividend On The Way From Hecla Mining Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock

On 12/14/23, Hecla Mining Co's $3.50 Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: HL.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.875, payable on 1/2/24. As a percentage of HL.PRB's recent share price of $54.40, this dividend works out to approximately 1.61%, so look for shares of HL.PRB to trade 1.61% lower — all else being equal — when HL.PRB shares open for trading on 12/14/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.43%, which compares to an average yield of 6.59% in the "Metals & Mining" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of HL.PRB shares, versus HL:
Below is a dividend history chart for HL.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.875 on Hecla Mining Co's $3.50 Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock:
In Tuesday trading, Hecla Mining Co's $3.50 Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: HL.PRB) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: HL) are off about 4.3%.
