Cash Dividend On The Way From Heartland Express (HTLD)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/27/23, Heartland Express, Inc. (Symbol: HTLD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.02, payable on 4/7/23. As a percentage of HTLD's recent stock price of $15.64, this dividend works out to approximately 0.13%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HTLD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.51% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HTLD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HTLD's low point in its 52 week range is $12.78 per share, with $18.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.56.

In Thursday trading, Heartland Express, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.

