Cash Dividend On The Way From Hanmi Financial Corp. (HAFC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/4/23, Hanmi Financial Corp. (Symbol: HAFC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 8/23/23. As a percentage of HAFC's recent stock price of $18.78, this dividend works out to approximately 1.33%, so look for shares of Hanmi Financial Corp. to trade 1.33% lower — all else being equal — when HAFC shares open for trading on 8/4/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HAFC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.32% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HAFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HAFC's low point in its 52 week range is $13.35 per share, with $27.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.78.

In Wednesday trading, Hanmi Financial Corp. shares are currently off about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.