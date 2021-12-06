Cash Dividend On The Way From Halliburton (HAL)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/8/21, Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.045, payable on 12/22/21. As a percentage of HAL's recent stock price of $22.14, this dividend works out to approximately 0.20%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HAL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.81% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HAL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HAL's low point in its 52 week range is $17.23 per share, with $26.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.18.

In Monday trading, Halliburton Company shares are currently up about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.