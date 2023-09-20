Cash Dividend On The Way From Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/22/23, Guaranty Bancshares Inc (Symbol: GNTY) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.23, payable on 10/11/23. As a percentage of GNTY's recent stock price of $27.83, this dividend works out to approximately 0.83%, so look for shares of Guaranty Bancshares Inc to trade 0.83% lower — all else being equal — when GNTY shares open for trading on 9/22/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GNTY is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.31% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GNTY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GNTY's low point in its 52 week range is $22.12 per share, with $37.575 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.83.

In Wednesday trading, Guaranty Bancshares Inc shares are currently up about 0.9% on the day.

