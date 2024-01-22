Cash Dividend On The Way From Greenbrier Companies (GBX)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/24/24, Greenbrier Companies Inc (Symbol: GBX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.30, payable on 2/15/24. As a percentage of GBX's recent stock price of $44.41, this dividend works out to approximately 0.68%, so look for shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc to trade 0.68% lower — all else being equal — when GBX shares open for trading on 1/24/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GBX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.70% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GBX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GBX's low point in its 52 week range is $25.41 per share, with $50.757 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.00.

In Monday trading, Greenbrier Companies Inc shares are currently up about 1.2% on the day.

