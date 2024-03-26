Cash Dividend On The Way From Granite Point Mortgage Trust Preferred Stock

On 3/28/24, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc's 7.0% Ser A Fix/Float Cumul Prrd Stock (Symbol: GPMT.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4375, payable on 4/15/24. As a percentage of GPMT.PRA's recent share price of $17.95, this dividend works out to approximately 2.44%, so look for shares of GPMT.PRA to trade 2.44% lower — all else being equal — when GPMT.PRA shares open for trading on 3/28/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 9.71%, which compares to an average yield of 7.70% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of GPMT.PRA shares, versus GPMT:

Below is a dividend history chart for GPMT.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4375 on Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc's 7.0% Ser A Fix/Float Cumul Prrd Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc's 7.0% Ser A Fix/Float Cumul Prrd Stock (Symbol: GPMT.PRA) is currently off about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GPMT) are down about 0.8%.

