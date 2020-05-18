Cash Dividend On The Way From Grace (GRA)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/20/20, Grace & Co (Symbol: GRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.30, payable on 6/11/20. As a percentage of GRA's recent stock price of $50.02, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of Grace & Co to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when GRA shares open for trading on 5/20/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GRA is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.40% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GRA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GRA's low point in its 52 week range is $26.75 per share, with $79.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.17.

In Monday trading, Grace & Co shares are currently up about 7% on the day.

