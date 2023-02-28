Cash Dividend On The Way From Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/2/23, Golub Capital BDC Inc (Symbol: GBDC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.33, payable on 3/29/23. As a percentage of GBDC's recent stock price of $14.13, this dividend works out to approximately 2.34%, so look for shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc to trade 2.34% lower — all else being equal — when GBDC shares open for trading on 3/2/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GBDC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 9.34% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GBDC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GBDC's low point in its 52 week range is $11.94 per share, with $15.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.06.

In Tuesday trading, Golub Capital BDC Inc shares are currently up about 0.7% on the day.

