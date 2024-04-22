Cash Dividend On The Way From Goldman Sachs Group Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D

On 4/24/24, Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D (Symbol: GS.PRD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3809, payable on 5/10/24. As a percentage of GS.PRD's recent share price of $22.32, this dividend works out to approximately 1.71%, so look for shares of GS.PRD to trade 1.71% lower — all else being equal — when GS.PRD shares open for trading on 4/24/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.82%, which compares to an average yield of 6.83% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of GS.PRD shares, versus GS:

Below is a dividend history chart for GS.PRD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3809 on Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D :

In Monday trading, Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D (Symbol: GS.PRD) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GS) are up about 2.4%.

