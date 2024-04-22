Cash Dividend On The Way From Goldman Sachs Group Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D

Below is a dividend history chart for GS.PRD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3809 on Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D :
In Monday trading, Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D (Symbol: GS.PRD) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GS) are up about 2.4%.
