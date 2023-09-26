Cash Dividend On The Way From Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/28/23, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (Symbol: GSBD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.45, payable on 10/27/23. As a percentage of GSBD's recent stock price of $15.04, this dividend works out to approximately 2.99%, so look for shares of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc to trade 2.99% lower — all else being equal — when GSBD shares open for trading on 9/28/23.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GSBD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 11.97% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GSBD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GSBD's low point in its 52 week range is $12.75 per share, with $16.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.07.
In Tuesday trading, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.
