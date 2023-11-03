News & Insights

Markets
GLP

Cash Dividend On The Way From Global Partners (GLP)

November 03, 2023 — 11:14 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/7/23, Global Partners LP (Symbol: GLP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.685, payable on 11/14/23. As a percentage of GLP's recent stock price of $33.17, this dividend works out to approximately 2.07%, so look for shares of Global Partners LP to trade 2.07% lower — all else being equal — when GLP shares open for trading on 11/7/23.

GLP+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GLP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.26% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GLP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Global Partners LP 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, GLP's low point in its 52 week range is $27.07 per share, with $39.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.39.

In Friday trading, Global Partners LP shares are currently trading flat on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 MILN Videos
 SEEL Videos
 CPE Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GLP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.