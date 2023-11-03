Cash Dividend On The Way From Global Partners (GLP)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/7/23, Global Partners LP (Symbol: GLP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.685, payable on 11/14/23. As a percentage of GLP's recent stock price of $33.17, this dividend works out to approximately 2.07%, so look for shares of Global Partners LP to trade 2.07% lower — all else being equal — when GLP shares open for trading on 11/7/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GLP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.26% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GLP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GLP's low point in its 52 week range is $27.07 per share, with $39.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.39.

In Friday trading, Global Partners LP shares are currently trading flat on the day.

