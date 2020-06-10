Cash Dividend On The Way From George Weston Preferred Shares Series IV

Markets

On 6/12/20, George Weston Ltd's Preferred Shares Series IV (TSX: WN-PRD.TO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.325, payable on 7/1/20. As a percentage of WN.PRD's recent share price of $23.80, this dividend works out to approximately 1.37%, so look for shares of WN.PRD to trade 1.37% lower — all else being equal — when WN.PRD shares open for trading on 6/12/20. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.46%.

As of last close, WN.PRD was trading at a 4.80% discount to its liquidation preference amount. The chart below shows the one year performance of WN.PRD shares, versus WN:

Below is a dividend history chart for WN.PRD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.325 on George Weston Ltd's Preferred Shares Series IV:

In Wednesday trading, George Weston Ltd's Preferred Shares Series IV (TSX: WN-PRD.TO) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (TSX: WN.TO) are up about 1.4%.

