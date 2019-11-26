Markets

Cash Dividend On The Way From George Weston Preferred Shares Series I

On 11/28/19, George Weston Ltd's Preferred Shares Series I (TSX: WN-PRA.TO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3625, payable on 12/15/19. As a percentage of WN.PRA's recent share price of $25.93, this dividend works out to approximately 1.40%, so look for shares of WN.PRA to trade 1.40% lower — all else being equal — when WN.PRA shares open for trading on 11/28/19. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.59%.

As of last close, WN.PRA was trading at a 3.84% premium to its liquidation preference amount. The chart below shows the one year performance of WN.PRA shares, versus WN:

Below is a dividend history chart for WN.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3625 on George Weston Ltd's Preferred Shares Series I:

In Tuesday trading, George Weston Ltd's Preferred Shares Series I (TSX: WN-PRA.TO) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: WN.TO) are up about 0.1%.

