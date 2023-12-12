Cash Dividend On The Way From George Weston Ltd's Preferred Shares Series III

On 12/14/23, George Weston Ltd's Preferred Shares Series III (TSX: WN-PRC.TO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.325, payable on 1/1/24. As a percentage of WN.PRC's recent share price of $19.10, this dividend works out to approximately 1.70%, so look for shares of WN.PRC to trade 1.70% lower — all else being equal — when WN.PRC shares open for trading on 12/14/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.78%.
As of last close, WN.PRC was trading at a 23.36% discount to its liquidation preference amount. The chart below shows the one year performance of WN.PRC shares, versus WN:
Below is a dividend history chart for WN.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.325 on George Weston Ltd's Preferred Shares Series III:
In Tuesday trading, George Weston Ltd's Preferred Shares Series III (TSX: WN-PRC.TO) is currently down about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: WN.TO) are off about 0.3%.
