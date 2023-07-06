Cash Dividend On The Way From General Electric (GE)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/10/23, General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.08, payable on 7/25/23. As a percentage of GE's recent stock price of $108.42, this dividend works out to approximately 0.07%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.30% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GE's low point in its 52 week range is $48.3008 per share, with $110.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $108.31.

In Thursday trading, General Electric Co shares are currently off about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.