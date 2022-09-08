Cash Dividend On The Way From G. Willi-Food International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/12/22, G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (Symbol: WILC) will trade ex-dividend, for its semi-annual dividend of $0.43, payable on 9/21/22. As a percentage of WILC's recent stock price of $16.42, this dividend works out to approximately 2.62%, so look for shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. to trade 2.62% lower — all else being equal — when WILC shares open for trading on 9/12/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WILC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.24% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WILC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WILC's low point in its 52 week range is $12.92 per share, with $22.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.42.

In Thursday trading, G. Willi-Food International Ltd. shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

