Cash Dividend On The Way From Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (FCX)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/13/22, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.075, payable on 11/1/22. As a percentage of FCX's recent stock price of $29.06, this dividend works out to approximately 0.26%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FCX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.03% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FCX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FCX's low point in its 52 week range is $24.80 per share, with $51.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.12.

In Tuesday trading, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold shares are currently down about 0.7% on the day.

