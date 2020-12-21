Cash Dividend On The Way From Flowserve (FLS)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/23/20, Flowserve Corp (Symbol: FLS) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.20, payable on 1/8/21. As a percentage of FLS's recent stock price of $36.67, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of Flowserve Corp to trade 0.55% lower — all else being equal — when FLS shares open for trading on 12/23/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FLS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.18% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FLS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FLS's low point in its 52 week range is $18.98 per share, with $51.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.58.

In Monday trading, Flowserve Corp shares are currently down about 1.6% on the day.

