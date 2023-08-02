Cash Dividend On The Way From Five Star Bancorp (FSBC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/4/23, Five Star Bancorp (Symbol: FSBC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.20, payable on 8/14/23. As a percentage of FSBC's recent stock price of $24.38, this dividend works out to approximately 0.82%, so look for shares of Five Star Bancorp to trade 0.82% lower — all else being equal — when FSBC shares open for trading on 8/4/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FSBC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.28% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FSBC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FSBC's low point in its 52 week range is $17.74 per share, with $31.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.38.

In Wednesday trading, Five Star Bancorp shares are currently off about 1.1% on the day.

