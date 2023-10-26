Cash Dividend On The Way From First Merchants Corp's 7.50% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series A

On 10/30/23, First Merchants Corp's 7.50% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series A (Symbol: FRMEP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4688, payable on 11/15/23. As a percentage of FRMEP's recent share price of $23.20, this dividend works out to approximately 2.02%, so look for shares of FRMEP to trade 2.02% lower — all else being equal — when FRMEP shares open for trading on 10/30/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 8.08%, which compares to an average yield of 7.46% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of FRMEP shares, versus FRME:

Below is a dividend history chart for FRMEP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4688 on First Merchants Corp's 7.50% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series A:

In Thursday trading, First Merchants Corp's 7.50% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series A (Symbol: FRMEP) is currently off about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FRME) are up about 2.4%.

