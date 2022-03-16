Cash Dividend On The Way From First Majestic Silver (AG)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/18/22, First Majestic Silver Corp (Symbol: AG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.0079, payable on 4/4/22. As a percentage of AG's recent stock price of $13.22, this dividend works out to approximately 0.06%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.24% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AG's low point in its 52 week range is $9.2886 per share, with $18.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.12.

In Wednesday trading, First Majestic Silver Corp shares are currently off about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.