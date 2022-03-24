Cash Dividend On The Way From Fifth Third Bancorp's 8.50% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock, Series G

On 3/28/22, Fifth Third Bancorp's 8.50% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock, Series G (Symbol: FITBP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 3/31/22. As a percentage of FITBP's recent share price of $25.72, this dividend works out to approximately 1.46%, so look for shares of FITBP to trade 1.46% lower — all else being equal — when FITBP shares open for trading on 3/28/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.82%, which compares to an average yield of 5.60% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of FITBP shares, versus FITB:

Below is a dividend history chart for FITBP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on Fifth Third Bancorp's 8.50% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock, Series G:

In Thursday trading, Fifth Third Bancorp's 8.50% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock, Series G (Symbol: FITBP) is currently off about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FITB) are up about 0.2%.

