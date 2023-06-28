News & Insights

Cash Dividend On The Way From Federal Realty Investment Trust's 5.000% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares

June 28, 2023 — 01:35 pm EDT

On 6/30/23, Federal Realty Investment Trust's 5.000% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Share (Symbol: FRT.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3125, payable on 7/17/23. As a percentage of FRT.PRC's recent share price of $22.00, this dividend works out to approximately 1.42%, so look for shares of FRT.PRC to trade 1.42% lower — all else being equal — when FRT.PRC shares open for trading on 6/30/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.67%, which compares to an average yield of 8.14% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of FRT.PRC shares, versus FRT:

Below is a dividend history chart for FRT.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on Federal Realty Investment Trust's 5.000% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Share :

In Wednesday trading, Federal Realty Investment Trust's 5.000% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Share (Symbol: FRT.PRC) is currently off about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FRT) are down about 0.2%.

