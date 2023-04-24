Cash Dividend On The Way From Fastenal (FAST)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/26/23, Fastenal Co. (Symbol: FAST) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.35, payable on 5/25/23. As a percentage of FAST's recent stock price of $55.07, this dividend works out to approximately 0.64%, so look for shares of Fastenal Co. to trade 0.64% lower — all else being equal — when FAST shares open for trading on 4/26/23.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FAST is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.54% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FAST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FAST's low point in its 52 week range is $43.73 per share, with $57.695 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.99.
In Monday trading, Fastenal Co. shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.
