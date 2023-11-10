Cash Dividend On The Way From Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/14/23, Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.95, payable on 12/11/23. As a percentage of XOM's recent stock price of $103.72, this dividend works out to approximately 0.92%, so look for shares of Exxon Mobil Corp to trade 0.92% lower — all else being equal — when XOM shares open for trading on 11/14/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from XOM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.66% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of XOM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XOM's low point in its 52 week range is $98.02 per share, with $120.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $103.64.

In Friday trading, Exxon Mobil Corp shares are currently up about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.