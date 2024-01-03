Cash Dividend On The Way From Erie Indemnity (ERIE)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/5/24, Erie Indemnity Co. (Symbol: ERIE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.275, payable on 1/23/24. As a percentage of ERIE's recent stock price of $335.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.38%.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ERIE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.52% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ERIE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ERIE's low point in its 52 week range is $199.49 per share, with $336.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $336.95.
In Wednesday trading, Erie Indemnity Co. shares are currently trading flat on the day.
