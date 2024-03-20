Cash Dividend On The Way From Equity Residential (EQR)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/22/24, Equity Residential (Symbol: EQR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.675, payable on 4/12/24. As a percentage of EQR's recent stock price of $62.22, this dividend works out to approximately 1.08%, so look for shares of Equity Residential to trade 1.08% lower — all else being equal — when EQR shares open for trading on 3/22/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from EQR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.34% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of EQR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EQR's low point in its 52 week range is $52.57 per share, with $69.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.04.

In Wednesday trading, Equity Residential shares are currently off about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.