Cash Dividend On The Way From Equity Residential (EQR)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from EQR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.34% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of EQR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EQR's low point in its 52 week range is $52.57 per share, with $69.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.04.
In Wednesday trading, Equity Residential shares are currently off about 0.3% on the day.
