Cash Dividend On The Way From Equinix (EQIX)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/23/23, Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $3.41, payable on 6/21/23. As a percentage of EQIX's recent stock price of $724.29, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from EQIX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.88% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of EQIX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EQIX's low point in its 52 week range is $494.89 per share, with $762.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $725.80.

In Friday trading, Equinix Inc shares are currently up about 0.4% on the day.

