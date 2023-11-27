Cash Dividend On The Way From Enterprise Financial Services Corp's 5.0% Preferred Stock

On 11/29/23, Enterprise Financial Services Corp's 5.0% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stk Ser A (Symbol: EFSCP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3125, payable on 12/15/23. As a percentage of EFSCP's recent share price of $15.69, this dividend works out to approximately 1.99%, so look for shares of EFSCP to trade 1.99% lower — all else being equal — when EFSCP shares open for trading on 11/29/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.97%, which compares to an average yield of 7.11% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of EFSCP shares, versus EFSC:
Below is a dividend history chart for EFSCP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on Enterprise Financial Services Corp's 5.0% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stk Ser A:
In Monday trading, Enterprise Financial Services Corp's 5.0% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stk Ser A (Symbol: EFSCP) is currently up about 1.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EFSC) are down about 1.2%.
